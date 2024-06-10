Trump courts service voters with tax vow and bashes Biden at scorching Vegas rally

Las Vegas, Nevada - Thousands of Donald Trump supporters rallied in baking heat Sunday to cheer on the Republican presidential candidate in Nevada, a key battleground state in November's election.

Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Las Vegas Sunday as he targets the battleground state of Nevada ahead of the 2024 presidential election. © REUTERS

"It's not too hot out here, right?" the 77-year-old told a cheering crowd in Las Vegas.



"If you start going down, we have people. They'll pick you up right away. They'll throw water."

The gathering in Sunset Park was Trump's first major rally since he was found guilty late last month of falsifying business records to hide a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election.

But for his most loyal followers, the verdict only strengthened Trump's position against his Democratic rival, President Joe Biden.

"I don't care about what happened to him in the trial... it doesn't change my mind about him at all," Lindsay Elliott, who came to the Trump event with her family, told AFP.

"I think it's going to help him. I think that the American people are done with this crap," the 40-year-old added.

Her daughter Mackenzie (19) agreed: "It sucks what happened but I think it's just going to make him stronger and make voters more encouraged to vote (for him)."