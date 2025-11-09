Trump goes viral after he seemingly sleeps on the job: "DOZY DON IS BACK!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently went mega viral – for all the wrong reasons.

President Donald Trump recently went viral after photos captured him appearing to fall asleep during a meeting last Thursday in the Oval Office. © Collage: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, Trump gathered a number of his administration officials in the Oval Office to make a "major announcement" regarding lower drug prices, but as the president sat behind the Resolute Desk, he couldn't keep his eyes open.

Videos and photos of the event captured Trump repeatedly rubbing his eyes and appearing to doze off at several points.

The Washington Post reports that analysis of multiple video feeds of the meeting found that Trump struggled for over 20 minutes to stay awake.

Over the weekend, photos of the moment went viral on social media, as critics ruthlessly mocked the president with memes.

Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom of California, who has been impersonating Trump's style of posting as of late, shared a photo on X and added the caption, "DOZY DON IS BACK!"

The incident comes amid a rise in concerns about the 79-year-old politician's health.