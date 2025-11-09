Trump goes viral after he seemingly sleeps on the job: "DOZY DON IS BACK!"
Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently went mega viral – for all the wrong reasons.
On Thursday, Trump gathered a number of his administration officials in the Oval Office to make a "major announcement" regarding lower drug prices, but as the president sat behind the Resolute Desk, he couldn't keep his eyes open.
Videos and photos of the event captured Trump repeatedly rubbing his eyes and appearing to doze off at several points.
The Washington Post reports that analysis of multiple video feeds of the meeting found that Trump struggled for over 20 minutes to stay awake.
Over the weekend, photos of the moment went viral on social media, as critics ruthlessly mocked the president with memes.
Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom of California, who has been impersonating Trump's style of posting as of late, shared a photo on X and added the caption, "DOZY DON IS BACK!"
The incident comes amid a rise in concerns about the 79-year-old politician's health.
Trump sparks concern for his health
He has been repeatedly spotted with bruising on his right hand, was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency over the summer, and revealed last month that he underwent an MRI – without explaining why.
Some have suggested he may be suffering from the early stages of dementia, as he regularly rambles off-topic and appears to have memory issues.
Thursday's event was ultimately suspended after a representative fainted, which prompted Trump to wake up and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to flee the scene.
Cover photo: Collage: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP