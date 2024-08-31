Trump dealt new blow after request to move hush money trial

New York, New York - Donald Trump and his legal team's recent attempt to have his hush money trial moved to federal courts has been rejected.

On Friday, a New York court rejected Donald Trump's recent request to have his hush money criminal trial moved to a federal court. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, the court returned the request to Trump's attorneys, along with a notice pointing out that they had failed to include permission from either the court or prosecutors with it as required.

"The filing is deficient for the following reason(s): the PDF attached to the docket entry for the pleading is not correct; the wrong event type was used to file the pleading; Court's leave has not been granted; the order granting permission to file the pleading was not attached," the notice stated.

The rejection came a day after Trump's attorneys filed a request to have his case moved to federal court, citing the Supreme Court's recent ruling that former presidents enjoy broad immunity from criminal prosecution and arguing the case was interfering with his re-election bid.

Trump was convicted by a New York jury in May of 34 counts of doctoring business records to cover up hush money payments to a porn star to stop her from disclosing an alleged affair ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

On September 16, the judge overseeing the trial will decide on a recent request from Trump's team to delay his sentencing.