Trump lawyers seek to move hush money case to federal court in bid to overturn conviction

New York, New York - Donald Trump 's lawyers late Thursday filed a request to have his hush money case moved to federal court as they seek a way to overturn the former president's felony conviction.

In their filing, the lawyers cited the recent Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity and requested that the US District Court in Manhattan take over the case.



They also argued that the case violated the constitutional rights of the Republican presidential candidate ahead of November's election.

"The ongoing proceedings will continue to cause direct and irreparable harm to President Trump – the leading candidate in the 2024 Presidential election – and voters located far beyond Manhattan," lawyers Todd Blanche and Emil Bove wrote in their 64-page filing.

Trump was convicted by a New York jury in May of 34 counts of doctoring business records to cover up hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels to stop her from disclosing an alleged affair ahead of the 2016 presidential election. He became the first former president ever convicted of a crime.

In July the US Supreme Court ruled that a former president enjoys broad immunity from criminal prosecution, throwing a legal wrench into the cases facing Trump.

The court held that former presidents enjoy "absolute immunity" from criminal prosecution for "official acts" taken while in office, but can still face criminal penalties for "unofficial acts."