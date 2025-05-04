Trump defends birthday military parade: "Peanuts compared to the value!"

Palm Beach, Florida - President Donald Trump recently shared more details about the massive military parade he is planning, and dismissed concerns about its high price tag.

In a recent interview, President Donald Trump defended the cost of his upcoming birthday military parade, which will cost taxpayers over $92 million. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

In a recent interview on the NBC News show Meet the Press, Trump told anchor Kristen Welker he will be holding "a big, beautiful parade" to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the US Army, which also falls on his 79th birthday.

News of the event was first revealed by the White House last week, and concerns have been raised about how much it will cost, as defense officials have said it could go as high as $45 million.

When asked what he expects the price tag to be, Trump argued that whatever it is, it will be worth it to celebrate "the greatest military in the world."

"Peanuts compared to the value of doing it," Trump explained.

"We have the greatest missiles in the world. We have the greatest submarines in the world. We have the greatest army tanks in the world. We have the greatest weapons in the world. And we're going to celebrate it."

Planning of the large parade comes as Trump and his administration, particularly his Department of Government Efficiency headed by billionaire Elon Musk, has led an aggressive effort to rid government of wasteful spending.