US set to stage military parade on June 14 – Trump's birthday

Washington DC - The US will stage a military parade on June 14 to mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the US Army, the White House said Friday, with the event also falling on President Donald Trump's 79th birthday.

The US will stage a military parade on June 14 to mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the US Army, with the event also falling on President Trump's birthday. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump "will honor American Veterans, active-duty servicemembers, and military history with a military parade!" White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly wrote on X.

In addition to the parade, the celebration of the service's birthday will feature fireworks and a festival on the National Mall, US Army spokeswoman Heather Hagan said.

"Given the significant milestone of 250 years, the Army is exploring options to make the celebration even bigger, with more capability demonstrations, additional displays of equipment, and more engagement with the community," Hagan said.

"Parade planning is actively underway, and we anticipate approximately 150 vehicles, 50 aircraft, and 6,600 soldiers," she added.

Trump had floated the idea of holding a military parade in Washington during his first term after attending a Bastille Day parade in France.

It never materialized, however, after the Pentagon said it could cost $92 million, and concerns were raised that tanks and other heavy military vehicles would damage the city's streets.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser raised similar concerns last month when asked by reporters about plans for a parade.

"Military tanks on our streets would not be good," Bowser said. "If military tanks were used they should be accompanied with many millions of dollars to repair the roads."