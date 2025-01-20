Biden preemptively pardons Anthony Fauci, Mark Milley, and more before leaving office

Washington DC - President Joe Biden on Monday issued preemptive pardons to former Covid-19 advisor Anthony Fauci and retired general Mark Milley to shield them from "politically motivated prosecutions" under the Trump administration.

In an extraordinary move in his last hours in the White House, Biden gave similar pardons to members, staff, and witnesses of a US House committee probing the violent January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack by Donald Trump's supporters.

"These public servants have served our nation with honor and distinction and do not deserve to be the targets of unjustified and politically motivated prosecutions," Biden said in a statement.

"These are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing."

Trump, who will be sworn in on Monday, has repeatedly promised "retribution" against his political opponents and threatened some with criminal prosecution.

Fauci became the face of the country's fight against the Covid pandemic, but his straight-talking takes on the disease in Trump's first term brought him into conflict with the Republican.

They also turned the scientist into a hate figure for many on the right, including Elon Musk, Trump's ally and the world's richest man, who repeatedly called for Fauci to be prosecuted.