Trump-endorsed MAGA Republicans win big in Tuesday election sweep

Washington DC - A handful of notable elections took place across several US states on Tuesday, which saw Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and many of his MAGA allies come out on top.

On Tuesday, a number of US states held primary and special elections, which saw a number of Donald Trump-endorsed Republican candidates come out on top. © Collage: TIMOTHY A. CLARY & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

In South Carolina, congressional incumbents Nancy Mace of the state's 1st District and William Timmons of the 4th both managed to win their primary races.

In Nevada, Army veteran Sam Brown snagged a primary win for a Senate seat, and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee will be the Republican candidate to represent the state's 4th District.

In North Dakota, Kelly Armstrong won her primary for state governor, and in Maine, NASCAR driver Austin Theriault will be the candidate to represent the 2nd District.

But the biggest victory on Tuesday night came in Ohio when state Sen. Michael Rulli narrowly defeated Democrat Michael Kripchak in a special election to fill the vacant House seat for the 6th District.