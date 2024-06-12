Trump-endorsed MAGA Republicans win big in Tuesday election sweep

On Tuesday, a number of US states held primary and special elections, which saw a number of Donald Trump endorsed Republican candidates come out on top.

By Rey Harris

Washington DC - A handful of notable elections took place across several US states on Tuesday, which saw Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and many of his MAGA allies come out on top.

On Tuesday, a number of US states held primary and special elections, which saw a number of Donald Trump-endorsed Republican candidates come out on top.
On Tuesday, a number of US states held primary and special elections, which saw a number of Donald Trump-endorsed Republican candidates come out on top.  © Collage: TIMOTHY A. CLARY & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

In South Carolina, congressional incumbents Nancy Mace of the state's 1st District and William Timmons of the 4th both managed to win their primary races.

In Nevada, Army veteran Sam Brown snagged a primary win for a Senate seat, and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee will be the Republican candidate to represent the state's 4th District.

In North Dakota, Kelly Armstrong won her primary for state governor, and in Maine, NASCAR driver Austin Theriault will be the candidate to represent the 2nd District.

Lauren Boebert responds to 50 Cent dating rumors: "Praise the lord!"
Lauren Boebert Lauren Boebert responds to 50 Cent dating rumors: "Praise the lord!"

But the biggest victory on Tuesday night came in Ohio when state Sen. Michael Rulli narrowly defeated Democrat Michael Kripchak in a special election to fill the vacant House seat for the 6th District.

Trump continues to sway Republican party after conviction

All of these candidates are self-described MAGA Republicans who have received individual endorsements from the former president in recent weeks.

The sweep of victories proved that Trump's influence on the party remains strong, even after he was recently found guilty of 34 felonies in his hush money trial, making him the first former US president ever to be convicted of a crime.

The candidates will need to keep up their momentum, as many of them will now go on to face Democratic challengers in a general election.

Cover photo: Collage: TIMOTHY A. CLARY & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

More on Donald Trump: