Trump-endorsed MAGA Republicans win big in Tuesday election sweep
Washington DC - A handful of notable elections took place across several US states on Tuesday, which saw Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and many of his MAGA allies come out on top.
In South Carolina, congressional incumbents Nancy Mace of the state's 1st District and William Timmons of the 4th both managed to win their primary races.
In Nevada, Army veteran Sam Brown snagged a primary win for a Senate seat, and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee will be the Republican candidate to represent the state's 4th District.
In North Dakota, Kelly Armstrong won her primary for state governor, and in Maine, NASCAR driver Austin Theriault will be the candidate to represent the 2nd District.
But the biggest victory on Tuesday night came in Ohio when state Sen. Michael Rulli narrowly defeated Democrat Michael Kripchak in a special election to fill the vacant House seat for the 6th District.
Trump continues to sway Republican party after conviction
All of these candidates are self-described MAGA Republicans who have received individual endorsements from the former president in recent weeks.
The sweep of victories proved that Trump's influence on the party remains strong, even after he was recently found guilty of 34 felonies in his hush money trial, making him the first former US president ever to be convicted of a crime.
The candidates will need to keep up their momentum, as many of them will now go on to face Democratic challengers in a general election.
Cover photo: Collage: TIMOTHY A. CLARY & MANDEL NGAN / AFP