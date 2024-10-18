Trump faces looming bombshells as bid to delay evidence in election subversion case fails

Washington DC - A federal judge recently rejected a request from Donald Trump to delay the public release of new documents from the special counsel leading the 2020 election subversion case against him.

The judge overseeing Donald Trump's 2020 election subversion case rejected his request to delay new evidence from being revealed to the public. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Washington Post, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued an order on Thursday in which she used an argument Trump and his attorneys have regularly used in their defense.

"If the court withheld information that the public otherwise had a right to access solely because of the potential political consequences of releasing it, that withholding could itself constitute - or appear to be - election interference," Judge Chutkan wrote.

"The court will, therefore, continue to keep political considerations out of its decision-making, rather than incorporating them as Defendant requests," she added.

Judge Chutkan further ruled the documents will be released Friday.

The order was in response to a request from Trump's team to delay the release of an appendix part of a batch of new evidence recently brought forth by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has been leading the prosecution.



Trump's attorneys had argued that the case has already had an "improper impact on the election", and the release of the documents would create "a concerning appearance of election interference."