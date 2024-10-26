Trump unveils list of guest speakers at his upcoming Madison Square Garden event

New York, New York - Donald Trump will soon take the stage at the iconic Madison Square Gardens in New York City, and he's bringing a ton of friends with him.

Donald Trump recently released the list of guest speakers expected to take the stage with him during his upcoming rally at Madison Square Garden. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, the Trump campaign released a list of 29 guests who are expected to speak during the big event, which will include a number of the former president's biggest allies.

His running mate and Ohio Senator JD Vance will be there, along with a number of other MAGA politicians, such as Florida Representative Byron Donalds, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Members of his family, including his sons Don Jr. and Eric and his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, will make appearances, though his wife Melania and son Barron noticeably did not make the cut.

His biggest surrogates this race will hit the stage, including billionaire Elon Musk, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and a few celebrities will show their support, such as Tucker Carlson and Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White.

The campaign says the guests will "discuss how President Trump is the best choice to fix everything that Kamala Harris broke."