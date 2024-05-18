Trump lawyer accused of masterminding election subversion enters plea in Arizona trial

Phoenix, Arizona - John Eastman, the architect of the plan to subvert the 2020 election and return Donald Trump to the White House, denied all charges against him when he appeared in an Arizona court Friday.

Former Donald Trump lawyer John Eastman pled not guilty to charges brought against him in Arizona's fake electors trial. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The lawyer is the first of 18 people charged in the battleground state to appear in court over the scheme to empanel fake electors to support their favored candidate.



Others include Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, one-time Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, attorney Jenna Ellis, and campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn.

Eastman on Friday entered not guilty pleas to nine counts including conspiracy, forgery, and fraud.

If he is convicted at a trial currently set for October, the crimes could entail prison time.

Eastman told reporters outside court that the charges should never have been brought.

"I had zero communications with any of the electors in Arizona," he said. "Zero involvement with any of the litigation or the legislative hearings in Arizona. We will proceed to trial, and I'm confident, if the law is faithfully applied, I will be fully exonerated."