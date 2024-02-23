Trump gets another rejection after New York fraud judgment

New York, New York - Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron rejected a request from Donald Trump and his legal team to delay penalties attached to damages he owes in his civil fraud trial.

Justice Arthur Engoron (l.), the judge overseeing Donald Trump's (r.) civil fraud trial in New York, rejected a request from his attorneys to delay penalties on the trial's judgment. © Collage: JEENAH MOON / POOL / AFP & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Looks like Trump needs to pay up.

On Thursday, Judge Engoron emailed Trump's attorneys, noting they did not provide sufficient reasoning for him to impose the delay.

"You have failed to explain, much less justify, any basis for a stay," Judge Engoron wrote. "I am confident that the Appellate Division will protect your appellate rights."

Last week, Judge Engoron ordered Trump to pay nearly $355 million in damages on fraud charges for his Trump Org's business dealings, which will total closer to $400 million after interest. The former president was also barred from conducting business in the state for three years.

Earlier this week, New York Attorney General Letitia James, who led the case, proposed a judgment order, which was then challenged by Trump's team, who argued they should be allowed to propose a "counter judgment."

Trump has vowed to appeal the ruling, as critics have speculated on whether he can actually afford to do so.