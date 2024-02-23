Trump gets another rejection after New York fraud judgment
New York, New York - Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron rejected a request from Donald Trump and his legal team to delay penalties attached to damages he owes in his civil fraud trial.
Looks like Trump needs to pay up.
On Thursday, Judge Engoron emailed Trump's attorneys, noting they did not provide sufficient reasoning for him to impose the delay.
"You have failed to explain, much less justify, any basis for a stay," Judge Engoron wrote. "I am confident that the Appellate Division will protect your appellate rights."
Last week, Judge Engoron ordered Trump to pay nearly $355 million in damages on fraud charges for his Trump Org's business dealings, which will total closer to $400 million after interest. The former president was also barred from conducting business in the state for three years.
Earlier this week, New York Attorney General Letitia James, who led the case, proposed a judgment order, which was then challenged by Trump's team, who argued they should be allowed to propose a "counter judgment."
Trump has vowed to appeal the ruling, as critics have speculated on whether he can actually afford to do so.
Is Trump running out of money?
As Engoron also approved James' order on Thursday, it is now awaiting approval from his clerk, which will then give Trump 30 days to pay the judgment, along with a 9% interest charge, which is needed to file the appeal.
Earlier this week, AG Letitia James threatened to seize Trump's assets if he is unable to pay the judgment.
It appears Trump may be struggling with his mounting legal woes and their hefty fees amid his campaign for re-election, coming up with creative new business ventures, like selling gold sneakers, to help.
Cover photo: Collage: JEENAH MOON / POOL / AFP & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP