Donald Trump GoFundMe skyrockets as gold sneakers sell out

Palm Beach, Florida - As former President Donald Trump continues to struggle with his mounting legal woes amid his run for re-election, his MAGA base has stepped up to help relieve some of his financial stresses.

Former President Donald Trump is facing millions of dollars in legal fees and judgments, but his MAGA base has stepped up to help foot the bill. © Collage: IMAGO / Pond5 Images & ALMOND NGAN / AFP

Last week, the judge overseeing his civil fraud trial in New York ordered Trump to pay nearly $355 million in damages on fraud charges, which will total closer to $400 million after interest.

That ruling came after a judge in a separate trial ordered Trump to pay $83.3 million to writer E. Jean Carroll on defamation charges, on top of the $5 million he already owed her from a previous lawsuit.

To say that Trump's legal fees are already massive would be an understatement, and he is only at the beginning of his long list of legal battles, as he still has 91 charges spanning four criminal indictments to face.

As Trump regularly laments over his troubles on his Truth Social platform, his MAGA base has taken notice that their leader is in peril and has joined forces to do something about it.

In the wake of the fraud ruling, Elena Cardone of Miami, the wife of billionaire Grant Cardone, launched a GoFundMe titled "Stand with Trump; Fund the $355M Unjust Judgment."

While the effort, which is said to violate GoFundMe's terms and conditions, may invite chuckles and snide remarks from some critics, after only a week, it has managed to rake in $952,930. Though that's only 0.002% of its $355 million goal, it is an impressive display of how far his MAGA base is willing to go to help get Trump back in the White House.

The effort has even gotten a helping hand from Fox News, which has been promoting the fund in support of Trump, who they describe as the trial's only "victim."