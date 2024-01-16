Trump gets primary boost from Colorado GOP's controversial, unprecedented move

The Colorado Republican Party has endorsed former President Donald Trump in an unprecedented move ahead of an open, contested primary season.

Greenwood Village, Colorado - The Colorado Republican Party has endorsed former President Donald Trump despite bylaws against endorsing candidates before primary elections and the party's collection of tens of thousands of dollars in ballot-access fees from other presidential contenders.

The Colorado Republican Party officially endorsed Donald Trump for president, with the state primaries still weeks away. © Collage: Michael Ciaglo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & REUTERS The state party central committee's vote Sunday night happened before Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses on Monday. Requiring ballot access fees and endorsing a candidate ahead of an open, contested primary election appeared to be unprecedented in Colorado. But the GOP became at least the second state party to endorse Trump this cycle, following a December 1 vote by the central committee of Ohio's party.

Colorado's presidential primary elections are March 5. Fifteen other states also hold their presidential nominating contests that day. "On the eve of the Iowa Caucuses, the Colorado Republican Party wanted to give President Donald J. Trump a big send-off by enthusiastically endorsing him for President in November," GOP Chairman Dave Williams said in a statement after the vote. He also accused Democrats and judges of engaging in "election interference by weaponizing our justice system" to stop Trump from winning. The 77-year-old handily won Monday's contest in Iowa.

Supreme Court to decide Trump's ballot access in Colorado

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump is ineligible for Colorado's primary ballot because he violated the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause. © REUTERS The Trump endorsement was supported by 65% of central committee members who took part during the special meeting, the party reported. Colorado's Supreme Court ruled last month that Trump is ineligible for Colorado's primary ballot because he violated the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause during the events surrounding the January 6 Capitol attack. But it allowed Trump to remain on the ballot while the US Supreme Court considers the untested provision. The Colorado Republican Party joined that case in opposition to the lawsuit, arguing that keeping Trump from the ballot would rob voters of the chance to choose their preferred candidate. In a filing in that case, the party's lawyers noted that "according to the Colorado Republican Committee's bylaws, no candidate for any designation or nomination for partisan public office shall be endorsed, supported, or opposed by it, acting as an entity, or by its state officers or committees, before the Primary Election." In a separate filing, the party also cited bylaws requiring candidates to pay a non-refundable filing fee of $40,000 – or $20,000 if they host a fundraiser or visit Colorado – to appear on the Republican ballot. The party reported raising more than $100,000 from Republican candidates through the end of November.

Colorado Republicans' chairman cites precedent

Chairman Williams told The Denver Post that the pre-primary endorsement wasn’t unprecedented, citing the party's endorsement of Trump in 2020, when he was the incumbent Republican president and faced only nominal opposition. He won the state primary with more than 92% of votes. This year, Trump is running in a contested primary election. Williams also cited another section of policy for the state party allowing for candidate preference. The filing fees, meanwhile, are used to demonstrate a candidate's viability, he said.