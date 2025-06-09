Trump gets trolled on social media after tripping up Air Force One stairs

Morristown, New Jersey - President Donald Trump faced some ridicule on social media about his age and physical condition after he tripped walking up a flight of stairs.

Social media users have been discussing President Donald Trump's well-being after he tripped up the stairs while boarding Air Force One on Sunday. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

On Sunday, as the president boarded Air Force One to travel from New Jersey to Washington DC, he had a slight stumble going up the stairs that was caught on camera by multiple news outlets and photographers.

Clips of the incident sparked debate on social media about the condition of the president, who will be turning 79 years old on Saturday, June 14.

Some users joked that Trump tripped because he was "thinking about Elon Musk," his former billionaire advisor with whom he recently had a major falling out.

Many also noted that Trump, who has claimed to have aced every physical and cognitive exam he has taken while in office, had repeatedly criticized his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, for similar flubs.

A handful of users in MAGA circles also posed the idea that the video was AI-generated, as they seemed unable to believe the president could trip.