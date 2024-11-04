Trump gets watery new plan from RFK Jr. – and says he might take it

Palm Beach, Florida - Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr . is making some big campaign promises for Donald Trump , and The Don is on board.

Donald Trump (r.) said he will consider banning vaccines and fluoride in water at Robert Kennedy Jr.'s request if re-elected. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS & GIORGIO VIERA / AFP

Over the weekend, Kennedy shared a post on X boldly declaring that "on January 20, the Trump White House will advise all US​ water systems to remove fluoride from public water."

"Fluoride is an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease," Kennedy continued.

"President [​Trump] and First Lady [Melania Trump] want to Make America Healthy Again," he added.

The promise comes after Kennedy ran a failed presidential campaign as an Independent, ultimately dropping out and endorsing Trump.

Kennedy, a leading figure in the global anti-vaccine movement, has since become an enthusiastic surrogate for Trump, who has promised him a role in his administration. At a recent rally, Trump told the crowd he will be letting Kennedy go "wild" on health, medicine, and food.

When Trump was asked by NBC News about Kennedy's water proposal on Sunday, he admitted, "I haven't talked to him about it yet, but it sounds OK to me."