Trump gives thumbs up to truckers' protest of fraud trial: "We’re tired of you f**king with Trump"
Palm Beach, Florida - MAGA truckers across the US are planning to boycott trips to New York City to protest the recent ruling in Donald Trump's fraud trial, and the former president has given them his stamp of approval.
MAGA's love for Trump is apparently a force to be reckoned with.
An X user by the name of Chicago Ray shared a video that went viral over the weekend, calling on his fellow truckers to forgo any shipments heading to NYC.
"[Truckers] gonna start refusing loads in New York City starting on Monday," he vowed. "They ain't going to New York City… I tell you what: You f**k around and find out, okay? We’re tired of you f**king with Trump, okay?"
Last week, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled Trump and his Trump Org must pay over $350 million in damages and will be barred from conducting business in the state for three years, for carrying out a scheme that exaggerated the value of their properties.
Ray's effort managed to attract the attention of the big man himself, who rallied behind his fans in a Truth Social post shared on Saturday.
"Such an honor to have so many Great Patriots on the side of FREEDOM!" Trump wrote.
"[President] Joe Biden’s Unfair and Dangerous Weaponization of Law Enforcement is a serious threat to Democracy," he added. "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
Is Donald Trump the MAGA martyr?
Trump has long maintained his innocence, claiming the trial, and the many other legal issues he faces, is part of a conspiracy by Democrats to keep him from being re-elected. He has used his legal battles to rally the support of his MAGA base, some of who are even willing to help foot his massive legal bills.
In a similar effort to Chicago Ray's, a Miami woman named Elena Cardone launched a GoFundMe in response to the New York ruling titled "Stand with Trump; Fund the $355M Unjust Judgment" which has raised over $469,000 and counting.
Chicago Ray took down his original video after he claimed his grandson's reaction after viewing it "hurt my feelings," but insists he still stands by his allegiance to Trump.
"I ain't scared of sh*t," Ray wrote. "I stand with Trump 100%."
Cover photo: Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP