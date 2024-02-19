Trump gives thumbs up to truckers' protest of fraud trial: "We’re tired of you f**king with Trump"

Palm Beach, Florida - MAGA truckers across the US are planning to boycott trips to New York City to protest the recent ruling in Donald Trump 's fraud trial, and the former president has given them his stamp of approval.

Donald Trump came out in support of a group of truckers that planned to refuse shipments to New York City in protest of his recent fraud trial ruling (file image). © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP

MAGA's love for Trump is apparently a force to be reckoned with.

An X user by the name of Chicago Ray shared a video that went viral over the weekend, calling on his fellow truckers to forgo any shipments heading to NYC.

"[Truckers] gonna start refusing loads in New York City starting on Monday," he vowed. "They ain't going to New York City… I tell you what: You f**k around and find out, okay? We’re tired of you f**king with Trump, okay?"

Last week, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled Trump and his Trump Org must pay over $350 million in damages and will be barred from conducting business in the state for three years, for carrying out a scheme that exaggerated the value of their properties.

Ray's effort managed to attract the attention of the big man himself, who rallied behind his fans in a Truth Social post shared on Saturday.

"Such an honor to have so many Great Patriots on the side of FREEDOM!" Trump wrote.

"[President] Joe Biden’s Unfair and Dangerous Weaponization of Law Enforcement is a serious threat to Democracy," he added. "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"