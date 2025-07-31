Trump goes on bizarre rant about Scottish windmills: "The biggest hoax!"

Aberdeen, Scotland - In yet another bizarre rant, President Donald Trump spun out over Scotland's offshore wind turbines and called them the "biggest hoax of them all."

President Donald Trump used a trip to Scotland as an excuse to rant about windmills being the "biggest hoax of them all." © AFP/Brendan Smialowski

In a Wednesday post on Truth Social, Trump targeted Scotland's offshore wind turbines while praising Project 2025 co-author and climate denier Mandy Gunasekara's alarming interview on Fox News.

Gunasekara had appeared on Fox Business' Varney & Co. to discuss the Trump administration's plan to revoke the Obama-era Endangerment Finding. She also targeted wind power, calling it a "second-rate technology."

"Mandy Gunasekara was FANTASTIC talking about the 'Environment Scam' on Varney & Co," Trump said. "Wow, she really gets it, including the biggest Hoax of them all, WINDMILLS!"

"We won't be approving any of those money losing monstrosities in the Trump Administration. Great job Mandy!" Trump added.

Trump has been sounding off about wind turbines since he landed in Scotland last Friday and immediately ranted to reporters on the tarmac at Glasgow's Prestwick Airport.

"Stop the windmills! You are ruining your countries. I really mean it," he said. "It's so sad. You fly over, and you see the windmills all over the place ruining your beautiful fields and valleys and killing your birds."