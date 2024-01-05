Trump goes on wild Truth Social posting spree: "I had no idea who E. Jean Carroll was"
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump spent Thursday night venting about his ongoing legal battle with writer E. Jean Carroll.
Sometime around 8 PM on Thursday evening, Trump stumbled on an article alleging that a video confirmed Carroll to be "a Wackadoodle – Even Crazier Than We Thought."
Trump shared the story on his Truth social platform, along with a rant where he claimed he "had no idea who" Carroll was prior to the defamation lawsuit she filed in 2019 regarding comments he made in 2002 in response to her allegations that he raped her in the 1990s.
In May 2023, a jury found Trump guilty of sexually assaulting and defaming Carroll and he was ordered to pay $5 million in damages.
He is now facing another suit from Carroll regarding comments he made while president in 2019 in response to her allegations, a case he has tried repeatedly – and failed – to get delayed.
"She called her African American Husband an 'ape,' and named her Cat 'Vagina,'" he said in his rant, which he copied and shared 30 times within 45 minutes. "Look at her Tweets, Stories, and the CNN Interview about her."
Donald Trump blasts E. Jean Carroll's past statements
Along with the copy and pasted rant, Trump included screenshots of various social media posts made by Carroll in the past where she made sexual references or jokes. He also shared several other online articles which described her as "creepy," accused her of sexual harassment, and claimed that her rape case was allegedly "started at a Resistance party."
Many noticed that Trump's posts appear to come in an attempt to sow doubt in the credibility of Carroll's case by presenting her as having a lewd sense of humor. Critics on social media have been quick to point out that Carroll spent years writing an advice column for Elle magazine that tackled a number of sensetive topics, and she even wrote for Saturday Night Live in the 1980s.
Trump's second defamation suit with Carroll is scheduled to begin on January 16, 2024.
Cover photo: Collage: Ed Jones & Olivier Douliery/AFP