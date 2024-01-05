Trump goes on wild Truth Social posting spree: "I had no idea who E. Jean Carroll was"

Former President Donald Trump shared over 30 social media posts on Thursday night regarding his ongoing legal battle with writer E. Jean Carroll. © Collage: Ed Jones & Olivier Douliery/AFP

Sometime around 8 PM on Thursday evening, Trump stumbled on an article alleging that a video confirmed Carroll to be "a Wackadoodle – Even Crazier Than We Thought."

Trump shared the story on his Truth social platform, along with a rant where he claimed he "had no idea who" Carroll was prior to the defamation lawsuit she filed in 2019 regarding comments he made in 2002 in response to her allegations that he raped her in the 1990s.

In May 2023, a jury found Trump guilty of sexually assaulting and defaming Carroll and he was ordered to pay $5 million in damages.

He is now facing another suit from Carroll regarding comments he made while president in 2019 in response to her allegations, a case he has tried repeatedly – and failed – to get delayed.

"She called her African American Husband an 'ape,' and named her Cat 'Vagina,'" he said in his rant, which he copied and shared 30 times within 45 minutes. "Look at her Tweets, Stories, and the CNN Interview about her."