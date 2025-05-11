Trump hails "total reset" in US-China relations as trade talks enter second day

Washington DC - President Donald Trump hailed a "total reset" in US- China trade relations, hours before officials from Washington and Beijing were set to meet for a second day of talks in Geneva.

President Donald Trump said that US-China trade relations had seen a "total reset" during negotiations over the weekend. © Collage: AFP/Fabrice Coffrini & AFP/Saul Loeb

"A very good meeting today with China, in Switzerland," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "Many things discussed, much agreed to."

"A total reset negotiated in a friendly, but constructive, manner. We want to see, for the good of both China and the U.S., an opening up of China to American business. GREAT PROGRESS MADE!!!"

The second day of closed-door meetings between US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng are due to restart on Sunday morning.

The discussions are the first time senior officials from the world's two largest economies have met face-to-face to tackle the thorny topic of trade since Trump's "Liberation day" tariff announcement last month.

The levies imposed by Trump on the Asian manufacturing giant since the start of the year now total 145%, with cumulative US duties on some Chinese goods reaching a staggering 245%.

In retaliation, China slapped 125% tariffs on US goods.

"These talks reflect that the current state of the trade relations with these extremely high tariffs is ultimately in the interests of neither the United States nor China," Citigroup global chief economist Nathan Sheets told the AFP.