Trump has surprising reaction to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement

Washington DC - President Donald Trump changed his tune on Taylor Swift after the news of the singer's engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce.

President Donald Trump (r.) shared well wishes for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (l.) on Tuesday after the pair announced their engagement. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@taylorswift & Mandel NGAN / AFP

The Swiftie shockwaves managed to reach the White House on Tuesday after the pair's engagement announcement quickly went viral.

While taking questions at a cabinet meeting, Trump was asked for his thoughts on Swift and Kelce heading down the aisle.

"I wish them a lot of luck," he said, per CSPAN. "I think he's a great player. I think he's a great guy and I think that she's a terrific person, so I wish them a lot of luck."

The Republican's praise of Swift comes just weeks after he disparaged her in a Truth Social post commenting on the controversy surrounding an American Eagle ad starring Sydney Sweeney.

In an abrupt turn, he told readers to "look at Woke singer Taylor Swift," adding, "Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can't stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT."

Trump has had an apparent fixation on the Grammy winner ever since she endorsed his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, in the 2020 election.

Their bad blood only heightened when, four years later, Swift endorsed Kamala Harris over Trump, after which the real estate tycoon declared he "hated" her in a raging social media post.