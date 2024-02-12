Donald Trump slams Taylor Swift's potential Biden endorsement: "There's no way"

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump has preemptively bashed Taylor Swift 's potential endorsement of President Joe Biden in the 2024 election as the right-wing obsession with the singer continues to grow.

Donald Trump (r.) claimed that there was "no way" Taylor Swift would endorse Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election. © Collage: Michael TRAN / AFP & MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Shortly before kickoff at Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII, the former president took to Truth Social to claim that there was "no way" Swift would endorse Biden for reelection in 2024.

"There's no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money," he wrote.

"Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis [Kelce], even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can't stand me!"

Trump further claimed that he made the 34-year-old pop star "so much money" and took credit for the Music Modernization Act, which helped artists maintain rights to their royalties in the age of streaming.

After the post was shared, an attorney who worked on the bill told Variety that "Trump did nothing on our legislation except sign it."

The bizarre statement came amid right-wing conspiracy theories alleged that the Super Bowl would be rigged in favor of the Kansas City Chiefs to amplify further both Swift and Kelce's star power, which would then be followed by a Biden endorsement by the Grammy winner.

Though the right wing's intense obsession with the Karma artist has reached unsettling new heights this year, the fears are not entirely unwarranted, as Swift was an outspoken supporter of Biden last election.