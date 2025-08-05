Trump reignites Taylor Swift feud by using Sydney Sweeney controversy: "Being WOKE is for losers!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently reignited his feud with pop star Taylor Swift by claiming Sydney Sweeney has become the new "hot" girl with her latest controversy.

In a recent social media post, President Donald Trump (r.) criticized Taylor Swift (l.) and claimed Sydney Sweeney (c.) has replaced her as the nation's new "hot" girl. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer, Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

In a Truth Social post on Monday, Trump praised Sweeney for being a registered Republican and having "the 'hottest' ad out there."

He was referencing the "Good Jeans" campaign she recently did with American Eagle that stirred up backlash, with some critics arguing that it was a dog whistle for white supremacy.

Trump went on to compare Sweeney's ad to companies that produce "woke" ones, arguing that doing so has "destroyed" many businesses.

He then randomly brought in "woke" Taylor Swift, claiming that he sank her career after he "alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!)"

"She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT," Trump declared.

"The tide has seriously turned – Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be," he added.