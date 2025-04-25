Trump health advisor blames "demonic forces" for childhood disease

Washington DC - Calley Means, one of President Donald Trump 's top health advisors, blamed "demonic forces" for the rise of chronic diseases among children in the US, and put his faith in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"When Secretary Kennedy is in a meeting with various people or stakeholders, I see a light behind him of MAHA moms," Means said during a Thursday appearance on the Steve Gruber Show.

"Let's be clear, there are demonic forces against children in this country," he said. "A child that is sick, and depressed, and is getting gender transition surgery, and in fear, that child's extremely profitable."

He went on to claim that "A sick, addicted, depressed child is a gold mine" for the pharmaceutical industry, and claimed that how the health system treats children is "evil."

His comments are not at odds with some claims made by RFK Jr, who often references unproven medical theories and has also alluded to vague or supernatural causes for various illnesses on occasion.

Means is a special government employee for the Department of Health and Human Services under RFK Jr., whom he has praised on many occasions.

He has no medical background, but has served as a consultant in the food and pharmaceutical industries. In the early 2000s, he worked as a White House intern under President George W. Bush before moving to right-wing think tank The Heritage Foundation.