RFK Jr. sparks huge backlash with shocking comments and crank theory about autism

Washington DC - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. went full conspiracy theorist on Wednesday, falsely claiming that autism is a "preventable disease" caused by mysterious toxins in the environment.

RFK Jr. railed in a press conference about an "epidemic" of autism in the US and announced plans to focus HHS funding on environmental factors that he thinks are causing the condition.

"Autism destroys families," RFK Jr. claimed. "It destroys our greatest resource, which is our children. These are children who should not be suffering like this."

The Health and Human Services secretary called autism an "individual tragedy."

"These are kids who many of them were fully functional and regressed due to some environmental exposure," he claimed.

This claim is based on little evidence and directly contradicts a recent study on autism from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which argued that recent increases in diagnoses are due to better access to health services, not environmental factors.

RFK Jr. did make reference to the new study, but miscommunicated its findings, claiming that increased diagnoses are "catastrophic" for the US and the result of some unspecified "environmental toxin" in the air, water, food, or medicine.