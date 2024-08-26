Trump hints at backing out of debate as he clashes with Harris over rules

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have been arguing over the rules for their upcoming debate, leading Trump to suggest that he may not participate.

According to CNN, the candidates have been arguing behind closed doors about their microphones. While Trump believes they should only be turned on when it is their turn to speak, Harris argues they should remain on throughout the event.

The debate, which is scheduled for September 10 on ABC News, was originally agreed upon when President Joe Biden was the Democratic candidate.

The Trump campaign argues that they agreed to it "under the exact same terms" as a previous debate they had with Biden, but the Harris campaign argues that the rule should change now that she's the candidate.

"We have told ABC and other networks seeking to host a possible October debate that we believe both candidates' mics should be live throughout the full broadcast," Harris campaign senior adviser Brian Fallon said in a statement.

"Our understanding is that Trump's handlers prefer the muted microphone because they don't think their candidate can act presidential for 90 minutes on his own," he continued.

"We suspect Trump's team has not even told their boss about this dispute because it would be too embarrassing to admit they don't think he can handle himself against Vice President Harris without the benefit of a mute button."