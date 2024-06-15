Biden and Trump lay out rules of first debate to "ensure a civilized discussion"

Washington DC - President Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face off in a 90-minute debate with mutable microphones, broadcaster CNN said Saturday, as it laid ground rules for the first in-person clash between the pair ahead of November's election.

President Joe Biden (r.) and Donald Trump will face off in a 90-minute debate with mutable microphones, broadcaster CNN said Saturday. © Collage: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The rules for the June 27 debate, which will have two hosts and no studio audience, were agreed by the Biden and Trump campaigns, according to CNN.

"Both candidates agreed to appear at a uniform podium, and their podium positions will be determined by a coin flip," the channel said, adding that microphones "will be muted throughout the debate except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak."

No props or notes will be allowed on stage, with candidates only given a pen, pad of paper, and a bottle of water, CNN said.

It said the debate, hosted in Atlanta, Georgia, will last 90 minutes with two commercial breaks – during which campaign staff cannot interact with their candidate.

"Some aspects of the debate – including the absence of a studio audience – will be a departure from previous debates," CNN said.