Trump hit with big rejection ahead of hush money trial

New York, New York - The judge overseeing Donald Trump 's hush money has rejected the former president's argument that he is immune from prosecution regarding his actions while in office.

Former President Donald Trump took a legal hit on Wednesday after the judge overseeing his hush money trial rejected his presidential immunity argument. © Nicholas Kamm / AFP

In a ruling issued on Wednesday, Judge Juan Merchan argued that the defense was not made in a timely fashion and described it as a test of "this court's credulity."

The judge noted that despite Trump having "myriad opportunities to raise the claim," he "chose not to raise the defense... until well past the 45-day period provided by statute."

The immunity claim was another attempt of many by the former president and his legal team to further delay the trial to evade a judgement before the general elections in November.

Last month, Judge Merchan turned down Trump's request to dismiss or delay the case after prosecutors turned over new evidence.