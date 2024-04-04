Trump hit with big rejection ahead of hush money trial
New York, New York - The judge overseeing Donald Trump's hush money has rejected the former president's argument that he is immune from prosecution regarding his actions while in office.
In a ruling issued on Wednesday, Judge Juan Merchan argued that the defense was not made in a timely fashion and described it as a test of "this court's credulity."
The judge noted that despite Trump having "myriad opportunities to raise the claim," he "chose not to raise the defense... until well past the 45-day period provided by statute."
The immunity claim was another attempt of many by the former president and his legal team to further delay the trial to evade a judgement before the general elections in November.
Last month, Judge Merchan turned down Trump's request to dismiss or delay the case after prosecutors turned over new evidence.
Trump's latest attempt to delay hush money trial fails
Trump has also made a habit of attacking those involved in his many legal battles on social media, sometimes making false accusations to argue for the dismissal of a case.
Last week, the judge hit Trump with a gag order that prohibited him from attacking witnesses and court staff. The order was expanded this week after Trump repeatedly attacked and doxxed Merchan's daughter on his Truth Social platform.
The trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection on April 15.
Cover photo: Nicholas Kamm / AFP