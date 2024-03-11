Donald Trump pushes immunity claims in latest attempt to delay hush money trial
New York, New York - Donald Trump on Monday asked the New York judge presiding over his hush money case to delay the trial until the Supreme Court rules on his claim of presidential immunity.
Trump (77), the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, is scheduled to go on trial in Manhattan on March 25 on charges of falsifying business records.
In a motion filed Monday, Trump's attorneys asked Judge Juan Manuel Merchan to adjourn the state trial until the nation's highest court rules on the former president's immunity claim.
The Supreme Court is to hear arguments in the immunity case on April 25 and is not expected to issue a ruling until late June or early July.
The former president faces 34 counts of accounting fraud linked to pre-election payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
While the payments date to before the 2016 election, Trump's attorneys said prosecutors intend to introduce evidence dating from his time in the White House.
This raises the question of presidential immunity, they argued, because "Trump was President of the United States at the time of those actions in 2018."
"Therefore, President Trump respectfully submits that an adjournment of the trial is appropriate to await further guidance from the Supreme Court," they said.
Donald Trump was not president when hush money was reportedly paid
The hush money case dates to the closing days of the 2016 election when Trump was on the cusp of his shock win as a political outsider against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
A New York grand jury indicted Trump in March 2023 over the payments made to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.
Prosecutors say the money was paid to silence Daniels over claims she had a tryst with Trump in 2006 – a year after he married Melania Trump, a former model.
Late in the campaign, Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, arranged a payment of $130,000 to Daniels in exchange for her pledge of confidentiality.
Cover photo: REUTERS