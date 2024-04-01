Trump faces criticism after attacking hush money judge's daughter for third time
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump further tested the limits of the gag order in his hush money trial when he delivered another attack against the judge's daughter over the weekend.
On Saturday, the former president took to his Truth Social platform to criticize Judge Juan Merchan and his daughter for the third time in under two weeks.
"This is a disgrace to our Legal System," Trump wrote. "Judge Merchan should be immediately sanctioned and recused, and this fake 'case,' only kept alive by the Highly Conflicted Judge, should be completely dismissed right away."
The post included a link to a New York Post article with the headline "Dem clients of daughter of NY judge in Trump hush-money trial raised $93M off the case" that featured a photo of Merchan with his daughter.
Trump's insistence on constantly bringing up the judge's daughter has drawn sharp criticism, as she has absolutely nothing to do with the case, yet the former president continues to draw attention to her.
Donald Trump takes aim at Judge Merchan's daughter despite gag order
He has repeatedly argued that Merchan's daughter presents a conflict of interest to his case because she has worked as a marketing consultant for Democratic politicians.
His latest remarks came after Judge Merchan hit Trump with a gag order, which prohibits Trump from publicly attacking any potential witnesses, prosecutors, court staff, their family members, or prospective jurors.
Prosecutors recently sent a letter requesting Judge Merchan to clarify whether the order includes the judge and his family. If so, they asked him to "direct [Trump] to immediately desist."
Cover photo: Collage: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP