Trump faces criticism after attacking hush money judge's daughter for third time

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump further tested the limits of the gag order in his hush money trial when he delivered another attack against the judge's daughter over the weekend.

Former President Donald Trump is facing criticism after he attacked the judge's daughter in his hush money trial for the third time. © Collage: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, the former president took to his Truth Social platform to criticize Judge Juan Merchan and his daughter for the third time in under two weeks.

"This is a disgrace to our Legal System," Trump wrote. "Judge Merchan should be immediately sanctioned and recused, and this fake 'case,' only kept alive by the Highly Conflicted Judge, should be completely dismissed right away."

The post included a link to a New York Post article with the headline "Dem clients of daughter of NY judge in Trump hush-money trial raised $93M off the case" that featured a photo of Merchan with his daughter.

Trump's insistence on constantly bringing up the judge's daughter has drawn sharp criticism, as she has absolutely nothing to do with the case, yet the former president continues to draw attention to her.