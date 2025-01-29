Trump hits critic Mark Milley with new punishment from the Pentagon

Washington DC - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is removing the security detail for former top US military officer Mark Milley – a foe of President Donald Trump – and suspending his security clearance, the Pentagon said.

The retired general, who reportedly once labeled Trump a "fascist" to a journalist, is the latest official-turned-critic to see their security protection pulled since Trump began his second term last week.

Hegseth informed Milley "that he is revoking the authorization for his security detail and suspending his security clearance as well," Pentagon spokesman John Ullyot said in a statement late Tuesday.

Milley was named by Trump during his first administration as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, but their relationship deteriorated sharply.

Milley is believed to be under threat from Tehran for overseeing the 2020 US drone strike ordered by Trump that killed powerful Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

"The secretary may determine whether it is appropriate to reopen his military grade review determination," Ullyot added.

Milley retired as a four-star general, but that process could see him demoted in retirement.

Trump has repeatedly promised "retribution" against his opponents and threatened some with criminal prosecution.

Trump was enraged after Milley told journalist Bob Woodward that the Republican was "fascist to the core" and a "dangerous person."

Milley also revealed he had secretly called his Chinese counterpart after the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by Trump's supporters to reassure Beijing that the US remained "stable" and had no intention to attack China.

Trump subsequently wrote on his Truth Social network that "in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH!" for Milley.