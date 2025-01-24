Trump revokes security protection for Covid advisor Anthony Fauci after Biden pardon

Fletcher, North Carolina - President Donald Trump said Friday that he has revoked security protection for Anthony Fauci , his former Covid advisor who has received death threats over his handling of the pandemic.

President Donald Trump (pictured) said Friday that he has revoked security protection for Anthony Fauci, his former Covid advisor who has received death threats over his handling of the pandemic. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

"You can't have a security detail for the rest of your life because you worked for government," Trump told reporters in North Carolina, where he was on a visit to inspect flood damage.

Trump withdrew Secret Service protection earlier this week from his former national security advisor John Bolton.

The New York Times said the president had also revoked government security provided to his former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, and a top Pompeo aide, Brian Hook.

Asked by a reporter whether he would feel partially responsible if anything happened to Fauci or Bolton, Trump said: "No."

"Certainly I would not take responsibility," he said.

"They all made a lot of money," Trump said. "They can hire their own security."

"I can give them some good numbers of very good security people," the president said. "Fauci made a lot of money."

According to the Times, Fauci's security protection was canceled on Thursday and he has hired his own security detail.