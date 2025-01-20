Trump foe Mark Milley's portrait taken down at the Pentagon after inauguration

Washington DC - A portrait of former top US military officer Mark Milley – a foe of Donald Trump – has been taken down at the Pentagon, a source in the building said following the president's inauguration on Monday.

A portrait of former top US military officer Mark Milley (l.) – a foe of Donald Trump – has been taken down at the Pentagon following the president's inauguration. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker & POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Retired chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff are traditionally honored with portraits that hang in a corridor near the Pentagon's River Entrance, and Milley's had only recently been unveiled at a ceremony earlier this month.

But the source said the retired general's portrait was removed, referring questions about why to the White House.

The removal of the painting – the current whereabouts of which are unclear – came after Joe Biden preemptively pardoned Milley and other Trump opponents in one of his last acts as president.

Trump has repeatedly promised "retribution" against his political opponents and threatened some with criminal prosecution, and Biden said he took action to shield Milley and others from "politically motivated prosecutions" under the new administration.

Trump was enraged after Milley told journalist Bob Woodward that the Republican was "fascist to the core" and a "dangerous person."