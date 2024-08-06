Trump hush money sentencing back on track as Supreme Court shuts down Missouri AG's effort to delay

New York, New York - The US Supreme Court recently declined to hear a lawsuit brought forward that aimed to delay Donald Trump 's upcoming hush money trial sentencing.

Per ABC News, the court rejected a lawsuit on Monday recently filed by Andrew Bailey, the Attorney General of Missouri, which alleged that the trial impeded Trump's ability to campaign and is purposefully interfering with the 2024 elections.

"Missouri's motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied, and its motion for preliminary relief or a stay is dismissed as moot," the order stated.

"Justice Thomas and Justice Alito would grant the motion for leave to file the bill of complaint, but would not grant other relief."

Back in May, Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts for falsifying business records in an attempt to hide a payment made to an adult film star to cover up her story of an alleged affair.

The judge overseeing the trial recently delayed sentencing to September 18, as the court reviews whether the recent Supreme Court ruling regarding presidential immunity will have any bearing on the case.

Immediately after the date was set, Bailey filed his suit, arguing the trial was "poisonous to American democracy."