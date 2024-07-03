Trump ally sues New York over hush money trial: "Poisonous to American democracy!"
New York, New York - The Attorney General of Missouri has filed a lawsuit against the state of New York over the prosecution of former president Donald Trump in his historic hush money criminal trial.
The suit filed by AG Andrew Bailey alleges that the trial impeded Trump's ability to campaign, which he argues was an attempt to interfere with the 2024 elections.
Back in May, Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts, making him the first former US president in history to be convicted of a crime.
Sentencing in the trial was recently delayed to September 18 so the court could evaluate the impact a recent ruling from the Supreme Court in favor of Trump having presidential immunity from prosecutions will have on the case.
Bailey's suit calls on the Supreme Court to step in more directly by removing the gag order placed on the case, which he argues has violated Trump's First Amendment rights, and to delay sentencing until after the election on November 5.
In a recent interview with Fox News, Bailey described the case as "reprehensible lawfare" that is "poisonous to American democracy" and an attempt to "rig the 2024 election by waging a direct attack on our democratic process."
"I am filing suit to ensure every Missourian can exercise their right to hear from and vote for their preferred presidential candidate," he added.
Will the Supreme Court consider AG Andrew Bailey's motion?
While Trump and his MAGA base are praising Bailey for his efforts, many critics consider the suit a long-shot, and it is unclear if the Supreme Court will even consider it.
But Bailey, a long-time Trump ally, has made a habit of filing lawsuits in defense of the former president that some have deemed as empty gestures.
Most recently, the Eastern District of Missouri court granted him an order "to block [President] Joe Biden's latest illegal student loan cancellation scheme."
Trump and his legal team have vowed to use the Supreme Court's immunity ruling to challenge the hush money trial conviction.
