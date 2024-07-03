Trump ally sues New York over hush money trial: "Poisonous to American democracy!"

New York, New York - The Attorney General of Missouri has filed a lawsuit against the state of New York over the prosecution of former president Donald Trump in his historic hush money criminal trial.

Missouri's Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against New York state, arguing Donald Trump's hush money trial has interfered with the 2024 elections. © JIM WATSON / AFP

The suit filed by AG Andrew Bailey alleges that the trial impeded Trump's ability to campaign, which he argues was an attempt to interfere with the 2024 elections.

Back in May, Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts, making him the first former US president in history to be convicted of a crime.

Sentencing in the trial was recently delayed to September 18 so the court could evaluate the impact a recent ruling from the Supreme Court in favor of Trump having presidential immunity from prosecutions will have on the case.

Bailey's suit calls on the Supreme Court to step in more directly by removing the gag order placed on the case, which he argues has violated Trump's First Amendment rights, and to delay sentencing until after the election on November 5.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Bailey described the case as "reprehensible lawfare" that is "poisonous to American democracy" and an attempt to "rig the 2024 election by waging a direct attack on our democratic process."

"I am filing suit to ensure every Missourian can exercise their right to hear from and vote for their preferred presidential candidate," he added.