Trump indictment in the balance as Supreme Court prepares to hear challenge to January 6 charges

Washington DC - The US Supreme Court will hear a challenge Tuesday to the use of a law behind one of the charges lodged against former President Donald Trump and hundreds of his supporters who took part in the January 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Special Counsel Jack Smith has slapped the 77-year-old Trump with four federal felony charges in Washington related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.



The Republican presidential candidate is charged with conspiracy to defraud the US, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy to deny Americans the right to vote and to have their votes counted.

He is also charged with obstruction of an official proceeding – the January 6, 2021 joint session of Congress held to certify Biden's victory.

Joseph Fischer, a former police officer, is among hundreds of Trump supporters facing or convicted of the same obstruction charge and is seeking to have it dismissed, which could have a knock-on effect for all the cases, including Trump's.

A federal district court judge, a Trump appointee, agreed to throw out Fischer's obstruction charge on the grounds that the law was intended to prosecute financial crimes following the Enron scandal and did not apply to his conduct on January 6.

That ruling was reversed by an appeals court in a 2-1 decision.