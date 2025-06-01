Trump is now sharing posts claiming that Biden was executed and replaced with clones

Washington DC - President Donald Trump boosted a mind-bending social media conspiracy that his predecessor, Joe Biden , was executed in 2020 and replaced with clones.

President Donald Trump (l.) shared a post claiming that Joe Biden had been executed in 2020 and replaced by clones. © Collage: AFP/Saul Loeb & AFP/Alex Wroblewski

"There is no #JoeBiden - executed in 2020," a Truth Social post shared by Trump on Saturday night reads.

"#Biden clones doubles & robotic engineered soulless mindless entities are what you see. Democrats don't know the difference."

The obscure account boosted by the president posts daily on right-wing topics and obsesses over the "Lord & Savior" – Trump.

The Republican has been making increasingly wild claims about Biden, who recently revealed he had been diagnosed with an aggressive and advanced form of prostate cancer.

While refusing to offer any sympathy for the 82-year-old, Trump has instead used the diagnosis to suggesting that shadowy figures had been exploiting the presidency during the Democrat's term.

His allies have also feverishly speculating about the timing of Biden's announcement and made claims about a potential cover-up of the condition.