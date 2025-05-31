Trump offers no sympathy over Biden's cancer diagnosis and repeats conspiracy theory

Washington DC - President Donald Trump expressed no sympathy for his predecessor, Joe Biden , who was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

President Donald Trump (l.) said people shouldn't feel sorry for his predecessor, Joe Biden, who was diagnosed with cancer. © AFP/Saul Loeb/POOL

"If you feel sorry for him, don’t feel so sorry because he’s vicious," Trump said on Friday during a press conference in the Oval Office. "He hurt a lot of people, and so I really don't feel sorry for him."

The rant came during Elon Musk's farewell press conference, with the far-right billionaire leaving his special advisor role after months of chaos as part of the Trump administration.

The president attacked Biden's immigration policy, and again suggested that the Democrat had been supposedly manipulated by others into operating an "open border" policy that never existed.

"He wasn't a person that would allow murderers to come into our country. I just don't understand why, how a thing like this would be allowed to happen," Trump said, continuing his speculation about shadowy figures exploiting the presidency amid Biden's cognitive decline.

The 78-year-old initially responded to news of the cancer diagnosis with a run-of-the-mill statement, saying on Truth Social that he and his wife, Melania, were "saddened to hear about" it.