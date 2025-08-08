Trump issues order demanding colleges reveal admissions data on race

Washington DC - President Donald Trump issued an order Thursday demanding universities supply enrollment data as evidence they are not considering an applicant's race when awarding admission.

The Supreme Court ruled in 2023 that affirmative action by universities on the basis of race was unlawful, but said that they could use statements about the racial experiences of candidates when deciding on places.

"The persistent lack of available data – paired with the rampant use of 'diversity statements' and other overt and hidden racial proxies – continues to raise concerns about whether race is actually used in practice," Trump wrote in a memorandum.

Since returning to the presidency, Trump has waged a campaign against universities, accusing them of being hotbeds of anti-conservative ideology, antisemitism, and "wokery" – particularly targeting student activism for Palestinian human rights.

He has also issued executive actions curtailing diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in government, which had been intended to redress historic and ongoing injustices.

The president has accused the so-called "DEI" policies of discriminating against white people.

"Greater transparency is essential to exposing unlawful practices and ultimately ridding society of shameful, dangerous racial hierarchies," Trump wrote.