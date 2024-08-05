Trump joked about leaving Melania as he introduced activist: "Never going back home to the first lady"
Atlanta, Georgia - Donald Trump joked about leaving his wife, Melania, as he introduced conservative activist Michaelah Montgomery to the stage at a Georgia rally.
Trump told the crowd the story of how he met Montgomery, – whom he described as "so smart, so sharp" – at a Chick-fil-A in Atlanta back in April.
"This one," he said, pointing at Montgomery, "She grabbed me, she gave me a kiss. I said, 'I think I'm never going back home to the First Lady!'"
The crowd erupted in laughter, and Montgomery, leaning into the joke, said: "Shh, you were supposed to keep that quiet!"
"For the average politician, that's death," Trump bizarrely added. "For me, I don't care."
The joke at his wife's expense came as the former first lady has been noticeably absent from his side, and the presidential campaign trail.
Who is Michaelah Montgomery?
Trump has been struggling to connect with Black voters, as he prepares to face his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, in November.
According to AP News, Montgomery is a former staffer for the Georgia Republican Party, and is well known for coordinating conservative events for students at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
She helped orchestrate the Chick-fil-A meeting by gathering a handful of fellow conservative activists to wait with her at the restaurant for several hours before the former president showed up.
During Saturday's rally, Trump gave Montgomery a moment to speak with the crowd. She used her time to defend several controversial comments Trump has made about Black voters in recent weeks, and helped push his offensive narrative that Harris is using her race strictly for political purposes.
"A few days ago, President Trump said he didn't know Vice President Harris was a Black woman," Montgomery said. "I'm trying to figure out what all the outrage is about because she's only Black when it's time to get elected."
Cover photo: Collage: BENOIT DOPPAGNE / POOL / AFP & CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA / AFP