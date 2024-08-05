Trump joked about leaving Melania as he introduced activist: "Never going back home to the first lady"

Atlanta, Georgia - Donald Trump joked about leaving his wife, Melania , as he introduced conservative activist Michaelah Montgomery to the stage at a Georgia rally .

Donald Trump recently joked that he is considering not going back home to his wife, Melania Trump, after sharing a kiss with a Black MAGA supporter. © Collage: BENOIT DOPPAGNE / POOL / AFP & CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA / AFP

Trump told the crowd the story of how he met Montgomery, – whom he described as "so smart, so sharp" – at a Chick-fil-A in Atlanta back in April.

"This one," he said, pointing at Montgomery, "She grabbed me, she gave me a kiss. I said, 'I think I'm never going back home to the First Lady!'"

The crowd erupted in laughter, and Montgomery, leaning into the joke, said: "Shh, you were supposed to keep that quiet!"

"For the average politician, that's death," Trump bizarrely added. "For me, I don't care."

The joke at his wife's expense came as the former first lady has been noticeably absent from his side, and the presidential campaign trail.