Trump launches fundraiser after Biden drops out: "He just quit the race in complete disgrace!"

Palm Beach, Florida - The campaign for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump quickly launched a fundraising campaign after his Democratic rival Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

According to Deadline, Trump's campaign sent out an email to his supporters on Sunday, just over half an hour after Biden announced that he would not be seeking re-election.

"FIRST, Biden's FBI raided my home!" the email claimed. "THEN, his corrupt allies HAD ME CONVICTED IN A RIGGED TRIAL!

"But RIGHT NOW, he just quit the race in COMPLETE DISGRACE!" it added.

The message requested donations so that the campaign could tell the world, "You think Donald J. Trump is the greatest President of all time."

The former president shared similar sentiments in a statement posted on his website, where he described Vice President Kamala Harris, who Biden endorsed to replace him, as "a joke" and asked, "Does Harris believe the people of America are safe and secure with Joe Biden in the White House for six more months?"