What happens after Biden exit?

Washington DC - President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he was withdrawing from the presidential race against challenger Donald Trump , following a dismal debate performance and flagging polling numbers.

President Joe Biden (r.) looks on as US Vice President Kamala Harris (l.) delivers remarks during National Small Business Week in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 1, 2023. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

The stepping down of the Democratic party's flag bearer at the last minute is unprecedented in modern US electoral history and an exceptionally high-risk move.



Here's a look at how replacing the 81-year-old could work.

To designate a formal nominee, delegates from all 50 states attend their party's summer nominating convention to officially anoint a candidate based on primary voting.

Biden overwhelmingly won the primary votes, and the party's roughly 3,900 delegates heading to the convention in Chicago this August are beholden to him.

With Biden exiting, the delegates have to find a replacement. That brings US politics back to the old days, when party bosses jostled to pick a nominee through deal-making in smoke-filled back rooms and endless rounds of voting.

On March 31, 1968, then-president Lyndon Johnson made the shock announcement in the middle of the Vietnam War that he would not seek reelection.

The move turned that year's convention, also in Chicago, into a political crisis with protesters in the streets and left-leaning delegates angry at the pro-war stance of party-picked candidate Hubert Humphrey.

Following that debacle, states more widely embraced the primary process and conventions have become well-oiled affairs whose outcomes are known in advance since they are determined by the primaries.