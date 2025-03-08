Trump limits student loan forgiveness for public servants engaged in "illegal activities"

President Donald Trump recently signed an order to exclude public servants who engage in "improper activities" from receiving student loan forgiveness. © JIM WATSON / AFP

On Friday, the White House released a statement announcing the order, which aims to end "the subsidization of illegal activities, including illegal immigration, human smuggling, child trafficking, pervasive damage to public property, and disruption of the public order, which threaten the security and stability of the United States."

The PSLF program, which began in 2007 under the bipartisan College Cost Reduction and Access Act, is set up to help government employees, such as police officers and teachers, and nonprofit organizations to receive student loan forgiveness after making 10 years of consecutive loan payments.

The program has since provided loan relief for millions of public servants.

The order tasks Linda McMahon, the recently confirmed Secretary of the Department of Education, with proposing revisions to the program to redefine "public service" to exclude "organizations that engage in activities that have a substantial illegal purpose."

Trump also claimed the administration of his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, "abused" the program "through a waiver process, using taxpayer funds to pay off loans for employees still years away" from the required 10 year period.