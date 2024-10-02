Trump makes major stance shift on nationwide abortion ban

Palm Beach, Florida - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump recently shifted his stance on abortion, promising he would veto a national ban if he manages to win re-election.

On Monday night, Trump did a "play-by-play" on social media of the vice presidential debate between his running mate, JD Vance, and Democratic challenger Tim Walz.

When the debate tackled the subject of abortion, Trump erupted, sharing an all-caps rant in which he changed his tune on the subject.

"Everyone knows I would not support a federal abortion ban, under any circumstances, and would, in fact, veto it, because it is up to the states to decide based on the will of the voters," Trump argued.

He went on to add that he does support the three exceptions – "rape, incest, and the life of the mother" – but he is against the "Democrat's radical position of late-term abortion," which he claimed includes "the execution of the baby after birth."

His remarks come after Vance said back in August that Trump would veto such a bill, but when asked about it during his debate with Harris, the former president claimed he "didn't discuss" the matter with Vance.