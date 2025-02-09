Trump makes wild "fraud" claims and sets out next targets for Musk in new interview

Washington DC - President Donald Trump claimed that Elon Musk , who is presiding over a purge of US government jobs, will help find "hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud" in federal agencies.

President Donald Trump (r.) claimed Elon Musk would help uncover government fraud worth billions of dollars. © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Speaking in a Fox News interview set to air before the Super Bowl, Trump said the American people "want me to find" waste and that Musk, the world's richest man, has been "a great help" in rooting out unnecessary spending.

"We're going to find billions, hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud and abuse. And, you know, the people elected me on that," the president claimed.

Trump has unleashed a flurry of executive orders aimed at dismantling large swaths of the administrative state. He has appointed far-right billionaire Musk to lead his attacks on institutions, as head of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, which is not an official government agency.

Musk has already taken steps to shut down the USAID, and was only stopped by a federal judge from going on a layoff spree. His businesses have billions of dollars in contracts with the federal government.

Trump said in his interview that over the next day or so he will order Musk to turn his attention to the Department of Education.

"Then I'm going to go to the military," Trump said, reiterating his call for a review of spending at the Pentagon, whose 2025 budget totals some $850 billion.