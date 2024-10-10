Trump may have problem with suburban and middle class voters as latest poll shows Harris surge

Washington DC - Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris have been desperately trying to appeal to suburban and middle class voters, but which candidate's messaging has been more effective?

With only 26 days until election day, a recent poll revealed whether suburban and middle class voters prefer Kamala Harris or Donald Trump for president. © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & Sean Rayford / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

An analysis of recent Reuters/Ipsos polls, which included responses from over 6,000 registered voters across September and October, found that 47% of suburban voters prefer Harris compared to 41% that favor Trump.

With households that earn between $50,000 and $100,000 – which makes up more than half the country – 45% are for Harris, while Trump trails at 43%.

Both findings indicate massive strides Harris has made with both demographics since she became the nominee less than two months ago after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

Before Biden's departure, Trump was leading with suburbanites at 43% to 40%, and with middle class voters at 44% to 37%.

But Trump, who regularly touts his success as a businessman, still leads Harris on the issue of the economy, as 46% of believed the former president would do a better job, compared to 38% that said the same of the vice president.