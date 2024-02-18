What will become of Trump's real estate business after fraud ruling?

New York, New York - Donald Trump may be forced to fork over a fortune under an order in his civil fraud case issued on Friday, but it does not look like he will be losing his ritzy New York real estate holdings any time soon, legal experts said.

Donald Trump has been ordered to pay over $350 million in his New York fraud case, but the ruling may not doom the former president's current holdings. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The decision from Justice Arthur Engoron in the long-running Manhattan Supreme Court case clarified the question after the judge issued a much-analyzed ruling in September that seemed to signal Trump might have to give up control of coveted properties.

The September ruling essentially ordered Trump and his family to relinquish their businesses in New York after Engoron found that the former president vastly overvalued his net worth and assets.

But Friday's ruling, which ordered Trump to cough up a staggering penalty of more than $350 million, seemed to back away from the idea of requiring Trump to disgorge his real estate holdings, which include gold-plated Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, where Trump announced his 2016 presidential run.

Instead, the dense new 92-page order bolsters the power of an independent monitor of the Trump Organization and creates a new internal compliance officer within the former president’s family business. Some had said Engoron did not have the power to pull Trump’s business certificates.

The latest decision "sidesteps the whole controversy" about Trump's real estate holdings because it does not pull Trump’s certificates, said Kevin O'Brien, a former federal prosecutor in Brooklyn and a partner at Ford O'Brien Landy LLP.

"They can still do business in New York – but there are going to be these monitors in place reviewing every financial representation the Trump folks make," O'Brien said.

Adam Leitman Bailey, a Manhattan real estate lawyer, said in a text message that Friday's order amounted to a "complete reversal of his last castration of the Trump business."