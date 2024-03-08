Trump offers glitchy response to Biden's State of the Union criticism

Washington DC - He didn't mention Donald Trump by name in his State of the Union address, but there was no mistaking President Joe Biden 's target as he tore into his predecessor from the outset as an enemy of democracy.

President Joe Biden (l.) repeatedly attacked 2024 Republican frontrunner Donald Trump in his State of the Union speech. © Collage: REUTERS

Trump's heavily-promoted live "play-by-play" response to an extended barrage of criticism turned out to be a damp squib – beset by technical gremlins and Trump's odd reluctance to hit back with the same passion.



In his final address before his anticipated November rematch with Trump, the president mentioned "my predecessor" 13 times – dinging the Republican on his anti-NATO statements and campaign of false election fraud claims that inspired the January 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol.

"My predecessor and some of you here seek to bury the truth about January 6. I will not do that," Biden thundered.

"This is a moment to speak the truth and to bury the lies. Here's the simple truth: You can't love your country only when you win."

He assailed Trump for encouraging Russian President Vladimir Putin to attack NATO nations that don't meet their financial obligations and the former president's apologism over the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Presidents generally avoid giving State of the Union speeches that sound like campaign rallies, but it was clear from the start that Biden was happy to call out his predecessor on all manner of domestic issues too.

Biden plans to campaign aggressively on abortion rights against Trump, and it was a key pillar of the address.