Trump officially puts an end to over two decades of US sanctions on Syria

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Monday formally dismantled US sanctions against Syria, paving the way for the re-integration of the country into the global economy.

US President Donald Trump (r.) on Monday formally lifted all sanctions on Syria, which is being provisionally led by Ahmed al-Sharaa after the fall of Bashar al-Assad © AFP PHOTO / SAUDI ROYAL PALACE / BANDAR AL-JALOUD

Trump lifted most sanctions against Syria in May, responding to appeals from Saudi Arabia and Turkey after former Islamist guerrilla Ahmed al-Sharaa ended a half-century of rule by the Assad family.

In an executive order, Trump terminated the "national emergency" in place since 2004 that imposed far-reaching sanctions on Syria, affecting most state-run institutions including the central bank.

"These actions reflect the president's vision of fostering a new relationship between the United States and a Syria that is stable, unified and at peace with itself and its neighbors," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

Rubio said he would start the potentially lengthy process of examining whether to delist Syria as a state sponsor of terrorism, a designation dating from 1979 that has severely discouraged investment.

He also said he would look at removing the terrorist classification of Sharaa and his movement Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which was once linked to Al-Qaeda.

The US already removed a bounty on Sharaa's head after he came to power and Trump personally met with the 42-year-old in May.