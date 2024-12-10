Israel pummels Syria with hundreds of airstrikes amid reports of expanding invasion

Damascus, Syria - Israel has launched more than 300 airstrikes on Syria since the stunning fall of Bashar al-Assad, a war monitor said Tuesday, amid reports of Israeli forces pushing deeper into Syrian territory.

Israel hit Syria with more than 300 airstrikes since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime over the weekend, a war monitor reported. © Aaref WATAD / AFP

The Syrian Observatory for Human Right assessed that Israeli raids had "destroyed the most important military sites" in the country.

Assad fled Syria as a rebel alliance swept into the capital Damascus, bringing to an end on Sunday to five decades of brutal rule by his family.

Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, the leader of the Salafist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham which headed the offensive, has begun talks on a transfer of power and vowed to pursue former senior government officials responsible for torture and war crimes.

But with Syria in flux and in the absence of a government authority just two days after Assad's escape, AFP journalists in Damascus were unable to obtain comment from the Syrian side on the Israeli strikes.

Israel immediately invaded a buffer zone east of the annexed Golan Heights after Assad's fall, in what Foreign Minister Gideon Saar described as a "limited and temporary step" for "security reasons."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that the Golan Heights, illegally occupied by Israel for almost 60 years, would perpetually remain part of Israel.